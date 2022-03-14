Kapp-inspired Proteas pass biggest World Cup test, edge England in thrilling chase

South Africa passed their biggest test of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand so far, beating defending champions England in a thrilling final over clash in Mount Maunganui on Monday morning (SA time).

In a rematch of the 2017 World Cup semi-final, which England won, the Proteas successfully hunted down the 236 they needed for victory in what is their highest ever run chase at the global showpiece.

More importantly, this result confirms that the Proteas are a side capable of winning from difficult positions, and that they can make a play deep into this tournament.

It was tense throughout, and England were slightly ahead in the contest for the majority of South Africa's chase, but there was both character and composure in a performance that was led by the heroics of Marizanne Kapp (5/45 and 32 off 42) and Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 101).

In the end, the Proteas got home with four balls to spare after England had posted 235/9 from their 50 overs.

They won by three wickets, with Trisha Chetty (13* off 13) hitting the winning runs.

There was somewhat of a surprise at the toss when the Proteas, unchanged from their win over Pakistan on Friday, opted to bowl first.

When England were reduced to 19/2 inside six overs thanks to a double strike from Kapp, however, it looked like the Proteas were on their way.

Masabata Klaas then had the dangerous Nat Sciver (16 off 24) out in the 12th over, and with the scoreboard reading 42/3 at that stage, the Proteas were on the front foot.

England recovered with a superb 107-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tammy Beaumont (62 of 97) and Amy Jones (53 off 74).

It didn't help, though, that the Proteas lost their star bowler Shabnim Ismail to what was later confirmed as a toe injury after she had bowled just just five overs.

As Ismail limped off the field, there would have been grave concerns in the South African camp with the rest of the tournament in mind, and they will be hoping for good news in the coming days.

In Ismail's absence, Kapp stepped up, coming back strong for her spell at the back-end of the innings to finish with figures of 5/45 (10).

There were also notable contributions from Klaas (2/23 in 8) and Chloe Tryon (0/44 in 10), but England would have been pleased wit their 235/9 that left South Africa needing to post their highest score of the tournament so far for victory.

Lizelle Lee failed for the second time in a row and was out for just 9 (15) when she tried to heave Anya Shrubsole over midwicket but was bowled instead, while the under-pressure Tazmin Brits was good for 23 (46) before she was dismissed, leaving the Proteas on 74/2 after 19 overs.

Wolvaardt, meanwhile, was enjoying some good fortune and was dropped twice while she also survived a missed stumping.

She made England pay, and combined with skipper Sune Luus for a 73-run stand for the third wicket that came off 92 balls and got South Africa into a position where they would have backed themselves to get over the line.

Luus (36 off 49) and Wolvaardt (77 off 101) then fell in quick succession as the momentum shifted in England's favour once more.

Mignon du Preez (8 of 14) did not last long, and going into the last eight overs South Africa needed 45 from 48 with Kapp and Tryon at the crease.

Tryon, South Africa's finisher, was then run out for 15 (13) in the most unfortunate fashion when Kapp blasted one back towards the non-striker's end as Katherine Brunt got fingers on the ball before it crashed into the stumps.

When Kapp was out lbw, South Africa needed 10 off 10 with Chetty and the injured Ismail at the crease.

It made for the most dramatic of endings, but the Proteas were relatively comfortable in the end.

