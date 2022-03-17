Luus admits World Cup pressure 'is a lot' but hopes it will be worth it

It was another close thing for the Proteas as they beat New Zealand in the last over on Thursday.

Luus admits that competing in a World Cup is a lot but hopes that the pressure will be worth it in the end.

The Proteas remain unbeaten in the tournament, but all encounters have gone down to the wire, something that Luus is not too concerned about.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says that South Africa acknowledges that the Women's Cricket World Cup pressure is overwhelming but will hopefully be worth it in the end.

South Africa clinched a nail-biting two-wicket victory against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

The Proteas women have had several close encounters throughout this World Cup with all four games going to the final over.

Luus believes that these moments are perfect leading up to the knockout stages as they look to improve.

"Every game potentially sets us up for the semi-final and every game is a learning curve and especially for the players making their debut at a World Cup," Luus told reporters on Thursday.

"We take positives out of every game and see where we can improve and talk about the pressures of the game and how we can handle it better."

Luus admits that high-pressure situations are difficult to comprehend but says that the support back home is always at the back of their minds.

"I think it's moments like that where you appreciate the game of cricket. It's difficult to be away from family so long and still perform," said Luus.

"When you get into situations like this, your heart just gets very full. The blood just keeps on pumping. I can't put it into words, it's a lot. And it makes it even more special when you step over the line and get that win. It brings the group and management closer together.

"It's motivating to get home if we do come back after the final and see our family. When you look back, all the pressure will be worth it."

The Proteas are second on the ICC Women's World Cup standings behind number one-ranked Australia, who have also gone unbeaten after four games and have a higher run rate.

South Africa have three World Cup games remaining: Australia (Tuesday, 22 March), West Indies (Thursday, 24 March) and India (Sunday, 27 March).

Luus says that they won't be putting too much pressure on themselves as they have more or less essentially sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

"I think since we started this tournament, we didn't put a lot of pressure on ourselves, we're just here to play good cricket. I don't think we'll change in the next three games, I think it's been working," said Luus.

"I don't think we'll put too much pressure on ourselves. It'll obviously be nice to get those wins and book a place in the semi-finals but I think we'll take it one step at a time and improve on."

On Tuesday, the Proteas women take on world number one and log leaders Australia at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Play starts at 00:00 SA time.