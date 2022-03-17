'Nerves of steel' Marizanne Kapp leading SA's World Cup charge

Marizanne Kapp was the hero for the Proteas again in their World Cup win over New Zealand.

Kapp has "nerves of steel", according to skipper Sune Luus.

The Proteas are next in action against tournament favourites Australia.

When the Proteas were crumbling on Thursday, Marizanne Kapp stood firm, delivering a match-winning performance that was based in confidence, composure and belief.

The 32-year-old struck 36* (35), guiding South Africa home with just three balls to spare against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton as they maintained their undefeated status at Cricket World Cup 2022.

South Africa were 161/2 in their pursuit of 229, but then the wickets started tumbling, and along the way, New Zealand emerged as favourites.

Kapp, however, was the game-changer.

She had played a similar role against England on Monday, too, where her 32 (42) was also hugely valuable at the back-end of the chase.

Speaking after her side's victory on Thursday, skipper Sune Luus heaped praise on Kapp, who has also taken 10 wickets in four games to be the tournament's leading wicket-taker so far alongside team-mate Ayabonga Khaka.

"Marizanne has nerves of steel," said Luus.

"She definitely takes it better than all of us could, so I think she is the right person for that time of the game.

"I think she has a lot of experience, and she's obviously played all around the world in these situations, so I think she has a very calm head.

"She's showing us all how to stay calm in situations like that and back your own skill and finish the game off."

Luus also commented on how close all of South Africa's matches have been, with all of their last three clashes having been decided in the final over.

"We're at a World Cup, and I don't think any game is coming easy any time soon," she said.

"It's actually just going to get harder with Australia, West Indies and India still coming up.

"We're prepared to play every game hard, even when it's tough and if it takes us to the last over."

The Proteas are next in action when they face pre-tournament favourites Australia in Wellington on Tuesday.