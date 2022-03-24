Proteas aware of 'struggling' No 3 batting role': 'Dane left a hole within the team'

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp admits the number three batting position is a concern in the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

With skipper Dane van Niekerk out injured, South Africa have rotated between Tazmin Brits and Lara Goodall, who haven't clicked yet.

If asked, Kapp says she'll be happy to take on the position but is concerned over how it will affect her role as opening bowler.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp admits the demanding number three position in the batting order has been a concern as they reach the business end of the Women's World Cup.

On Thursday, South Africa sealed their spot in the World Cup semi-finals following their abandoned match against West Indies in Wellington.

READ | 'It doesn't matter who we face': Proteas set for World Cup semi-finals

The Proteas women's batting at this year's World Cup has been carried largely by opener Laura Wolvaardt and Kapp.

With regular skipper Dane van Niekerk out injured, the Proteas have rotated her number three position between Tazmin Brits and Lara Goodall.

Both have been unable to bat for long periods in the middle which left South Africa relying on their middle-order to see the innings through.

During this month's showpiece, Kapp has stepped in with the bat on several occasions to get the Proteas over the line.

Following another mini-collapse in Thursday's washout, Kapp admitted it was a role they've struggled to fulfil.

She doesn't mind taking it up although she's concerned about her workload.

"Look, we know it's tough with us losing someone like Dane - she leaves a lot of holes within this team, so we've tried our best to try and conquer that and get the best solution for that number three spot," Kapp told reporters on Thursday.

"We have struggled a bit with it, I know, but look, it's a decision for the coaches, it's not up to me. Yes, I've batted there before, but I am getting a bit older and I'm still a frontline bowler so that's my number one skill.

"But whatever the team needs on the day... I'm happy to do that. It's completely up to the selectors and the coaching staff."

The Proteas still have one remaining pool fixture as they take on India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

With their semi-final spot secured, the pressure is off, but Kapp insists her side will be going with their strongest XI.

"I don't think there will be too many changes or anything along that line because I believe momentum is really big moving into the last stages of the competition," said Kapp.

"You'll like to have people being fresh... if you're going to ask our bowlers if they would like to rest, they'll probably tell you no. So yeah, I don't know personally what's going to happen or what selections [are] going to look like. But I believe we'll still go in with our strongest XI."

Play starts at 03:00 SA time on Sunday.

Proteas women World Cup squad:

Sune Luus (captain, Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions)

Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions)