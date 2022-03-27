Proteas hero Du Preez's emotional World Cup rollercoaster: 'I thought I'd let the team down'

Former captain Mignon du Preez was South Africa's hero in their dramatic win over India on Sunday.

Du Preez scored 52* to get her side over the line when tensions were high.

The 32-year-old thought she was out in the last over, only to be called back after replays revealed a no-ball.

Proteas star batter Mignon du Preez says she experienced a "rollercoaster" of emotions in her side's thrilling final-ball victory over India in Christchurch on Sunday.

Du Preez's 52* (63) saw South Africa home by three wickets as she dispatched the game's final ball to the midwicket fence to see her side chase down 275 for the victory.

That is the second-highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history, and while the Proteas had already booked their spot in the semi-finals of the competition before Sunday's game, this is a timely showing of their ability to come out on top in the most high-pressure situations.

However, they did not have it all their own way, and there were moments of panic.

Du Preez will know that better than anyone.

In the 45th over, when South Africa looked to be in control of the situation, the former national captain dropped one onto the on-side and set for a quick single. There was never a run on, and the dangerous Kapp was run out for 32 (30) in a moment that threatened to derail the chase.

Du Preez, though, used all of her years of experience and stayed composed, combining with Chloe Tryon (17 off 9) for a mini-partnership that was hugely important in the context of the game.

Even after Tryon was dismissed, South Africa looked home and dry, and with three runs to win off two balls, Du Preez was on strike with Shabnim Ismail at the other end.

The drama then reached new heights.

Spinner Deepti Sharma floated one up, and Du Preez took the shot on, only to find the fielder on the long-on fence to be caught. It was a moment of madness and, needing three runs to win off one ball, the Proteas and Du Preez looked to have thrown it away.

As the 32-year-old walked off the Hagley Oval turf, she was then asked to 'hold on' by the third umpire, with replays revealing that Sharma had overstepped by the finest of margins for a 'no-ball'.

Du Preez, somehow, had survived, and this time she made sure she got her side the victory.

"It was a rollercoaster," she said after the match.

"There were lots of ups and downs. Kappi [Kapp] and I were going really well, and we knew that if we took it as deep as possible, we knew what Chloe could do.

"As soon as Chloe came in, she made it look quite easy, but it just went up and down all the time.

"I didn't know that it was a no-ball, so I obviously felt like I had let the team down. We only needed a run a ball, so I could have probably just hit it along the ground. It didn't go where I wanted it to. I was targeting over the bowler's head.

"I got a little bit of luck on my side, finally. I haven't felt like I've had luck throughout the tournament just yet, so I got a bit today, and it was quite special to be there at the end and get over the line."

The Proteas will now take on England in the second semi-final in Christchurch on Thursday, with Australia taking on West Indies the day before.

"For us, it was about fine-tuning, and we know how important momentum in a tournament like this can be," said Du Preez.

"We lost the game against Australia, and then we had the rained out game, so we haven't actually had another win under the belt.

"We knew this was important for us going into the back-end of the tournament, and we definitely wanted to play to our standards and do the best we can, and I think we did that today."