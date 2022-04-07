Proteas legend retires from ODI cricket: 'I feel the time is right'

Proteas women's star Mignon du Preez has called it a day in ODI and Test cricket.

The 32-year-old batter will now focus solely on T20 cricket.

She made her international debut in 2007 and finishes her 50-over career as South Africa's leading run-scorer.

Du Preez, 32, will still be available for the SA women in T20 cricket.

"I've been wonderfully fortunate to play in four ICC ODI World Cups to date. These have been some of my most treasured memories in life. I would however love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon," Du Preez said in a statement on Thursday.

"I feel the time is right to announce my retirement from the longer format of the game and focus my attention on T20 cricket going forward. Thus, I decided to retire from ODI cricket at the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand."

Du Preez feels her decision comes at a time when the South African women's game is in a healthy state.

"The time is right to step away and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this beautiful game of ours.

"I would like to take a moment to thank everyone at Cricket South Africa and the board for their continuous support during my ODI career. I am extremely grateful for the honour to have represented my country in 154 ODI games and also for the opportunity to have captained my country at the highest level.

"To our team sponsor Momentum and all our fans, thank you for your continuous support. Lastly, I would like to thank our management and my teammates for making my ODI journey a memorable one."

Du Preez made her international debut in 2007 as a teenager and went on to play 154 ODIs, including a ground-breaking reign as captain in 46 ODIs, where the team also transitioned into a fully contracted outfit.

The right-handed batter finishes her 50-over career as South Africa's leading run-scorer with 3 760 runs at an average of 32.98, with 18 half-centuries and two centuries, including a high score of 116 not out against Ireland in 2016.

In the recently-concluded World Cup in New Zealand, Du Preez made her 150th ODI appearance in a match against the hosts and scored her last 50 in ODI cricket in what will go down as a World Cup classic, where she guided South Africa to a historic run chase against India in Christchurch.

Du Preez played a solitary Test in 2014 when she scored 102 in the four-day game against India. It was South Africa's last Test to date, with the team set to play a one-off red-ball clash against England in June.





Cricket South Africa's CEO Pholetsi Moseki described Du Preez as a "champion of women's cricket in South Africa and the world at large".

"A true example for any young girl who wants to take up the sport; that anything is possible through dedication, determination, and ever-lasting inquisitiveness to your craft while maintaining kindness and humility.

"Although CSA is saddened by her departure from the longer formats of the game after more than 150 caps and 3 000 runs, we will take solace from the legacy she leaves behind and await with pleasure to witness how she will continue contributing to the game she holds so dear to her heart.

"CSA would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mignon for her undying commitment over the last 15 years and counting. Her displays on the field along with how she’s carried herself off it are indicative of why she’ll always be remembered as one of the modern pioneers of women's cricket."