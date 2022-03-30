Proteas not looking at 2017 semi-final heartache: 'It's a whole new World Cup'

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says her side won't repeat their mistakes from their heartbreaking 2017 World Cup semi-final defeat to England.

South Africa have the opportunity to avenge that loss in Thursday's Women's World Cup semi-final in Christchurch.

Luus says that her team must be clinical to defeat the defending champions despite beating them in the group stages.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus insists that her side has grown since the last Women's World Cup and that South Africa are a better team than before.



South Africa have a semi-final date with destiny against defending champions England on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The knock-out game will be a repeat of the 2017 World Cup semi-final, where the English narrowly triumphed by two wickets (two balls remaining) in Bristol and eventually roared to their fourth title.

Luus says this is a new World Cup and game, as the Proteas women continue to dominate and put up match-winning performances.

"No, we haven't brought that up. I think that's five years ago. I think teams have changed, players have grown a lot since that semi-final," Luus told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think we've become a way better team in the last five years. So that's definitely in the past and we look to tomorrow as a whole new game and a whole new World Cup. So we just take it as it is going to come."

This month, the two sides met in the group stages when Marizanne Kapp picked up her maiden five-wicket ODI haul and sealed South Africa a three-wicket win over England.

Luus says they aim to be clinical over England, who have now won four matches on the trot ahead of Thursday's semi-final.

"That was an extremely good game for us. I felt like England played well, as well. So I don't think tomorrow is going to be any different," said Luus.

"They're obviously going to bring their A-game and we just need to be extremely clinical tomorrow. Yeah, I think they've obviously had experience of playing in semi-finals and playing against us in the semi-finals as well.

"I think tomorrow will just be who is at their best for longer periods of time and who can stay focused for longer."

Moments of brilliance

Thursday's World Cup semi-final is a momentous occasion for the Proteas to make history and become the first South African senior team to make a World Cup final.

"I would say to the team tomorrow in the huddle, but I think it will probably be around - we have an opportunity to make South Africa extremely proud and to make history. I think that will be the biggest thing for me as captain," said Luus.

"And then I think small victories on the field - the small moments would definitely be moments of brilliance in the field. I think if you can take that brilliant catch, will save that extra run or two.

"I think that will really be the difference tomorrow, because as we've seen, every single game has been extremely close in this World Cup." she continued.

"If we have the opportunity to have that moment of brilliance tomorrow in the field some way, I think that would definitely help."

Play on Thursday morning starts at 03:00 SA time.

Winners of the South Africa/England clash will play Australia in the final on Sunday at the Hagley Oval.



