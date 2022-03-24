Women's Cricket World Cup

Proteas secure World Cup SF spot after Windies washout, avoid Australia

Lloyd Burnard
Mignon du Preez and Marizanne Kapp (Getty)
The Proteas have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand after their clash against West Indies in Wellington was washed out on Thursday.

The match had been reduced to 26 overs per side after persistent showers, but South Africa only batted for 10.5 of those before another delay saw the umpire forced into calling the match off. 

The Proteas, who lost the toss and were put in to bat, were in huge trouble at 22/4 before the experienced Mignon du Preez (38* off 31) helped spark a mini-recovery. 

When play was abandoned, the Proteas were 61/4.

That is enough to guarantee their progression to the semi-finals of the competition, and they will finish second in the group stages behind Australia regardless of what happens in their final round-robin clash against India. 

LOG | Women's World Cup

It means that South Africa avoid the tournament favourites in the playoffs, and they will now play one of West Indies, India, England or New Zealand in the last four. 

Their group game against India, meanwhile, takes place on Sunday in Christchurch.


