Proteas tick crucial World Cup boxes ahead of SFs: 'It's how you finish, not how you start'

The Proteas had plenty to be pleased about following their dramatic victory over India on Sunday.

South Africa chased down 275 to win, while there were several contributions with the bat.

England awaits in the semi-final, which is set for Thursday.

Laura Wolvaardt's 80 (79) and Mignon du Preez's 52* (63) will rightfully command headline space, but Lara Goodall's 49 (69) was equally important for the Proteas in their final-ball World Cup victory over India on Sunday.

The Proteas entered their final group stage outing having already secured qualification for the tournament semi-finals, but without a win in two after losing to Australia before their clash against the West Indies was washed out, this was an opportunity to inject a dose of momentum back into their campaign before the business end of the competition.

They did that by completing the second-highest successful run chase in World Cup history, and while Australia remain the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy on 4 April, the Proteas have positioned themselves as genuine contenders.

One of the most encouraging aspects of the victory on Sunday for South Africans will surely be that, for the first time in the tournament, the Proteas had a batter at No 3 who took the game forward and contributed.

That spot had been given to Tazmin Brits for the majority of the competition so far, but the former Olympic javelin thrower posted scores of 2, 23, 18 and 1 in her four efforts at No 3.

Goodall, meanwhile, scored 12 and 15 batting there in her two previous appearances, but on Sunday she found her groove and was the perfect partner for Wolvaardt as the pair rotated strike superbly to put on 125 for the second wicket.

"We know that we haven't clicked like we would have wanted, but we all knew that these players are just too good to not score," said Du Preez after the game, speaking specifically to the problematic No 3 position.

"We knew that their time was just around the corner, but it was just sad to see her [Goodall] get out on 49. She batted really well and deserved her 50.

"I think she put her hand up and showed what she can do."

Du Preez has also been out of touch at this tournament, starting with scores of 18, 0, 8, 1 and 14 in her first five matches before a 38* in the washed out Windies clash sparked a potential return to form.

That South Africa's most experienced player is now back in the runs can only be good news for the Proteas, and Du Preez knows she was under pressure to score.

"From a personal point of view, I was pretty disappointed with the way I had performed recently," said Du Preez.

"I have been very fortunate that I've had the backing from the team this whole way through, so I think that helped a bit to ease the pressure.

"You get to a point where you know you haven't performed the way you should, so from my point of view, I definitely wanted to contribute and stand up in big moments when the team needed me most.

"It was just good to contribute so close to the semi-finals. It's not about how you start the tournament, but how you finish it."

While Lizelle Lee is yet to get going in New Zealand, opening partner Wolvwaardt has set the standard and is the leading scorer at the World Cup with 433 runs that include five fifties in seven innings at an average of 61.85.

"Laura has been fantastic throughout the competition, and I felt like she should have been here [Player of the match] tonight," said Du Preez.

"She has been fabulous throughout the competition, and I think that at the moment all the batters are starting to fire at the right time.

"Hopefully, we can take it one step further this year and win the semi-final."