Proteas top order a World Cup concern? 'We won't overanalyse too much'

Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt would like to see more intensity at the top of the order.

South Africa won their second successive fixture at the World Cup in New Zealand on Friday.

Wolvaardt is in good touch and has posted scores of 41 and 75 so far.

The Proteas are two from two at the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with Friday's thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan the next positive step on their journey to the semi-finals.

There are tougher fixtures ahead, though, with contests against England, New Zealand, Australia, West Indies and India to come.

Friday's Pakistan clash went down to the wire, with Shabnim Ismail called on to bowl a superb final over to get her side over the line.

It was far from a clinical performance from the South Africans, who were sloppy in the field and missed numerous runout opportunities that could have made the game a lot safer a lot earlier.

However, of more concern for South African fans will be the struggles at the top order.

Against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Proteas have been unable to get off to brisk starts, instead of eating up dot balls and losing wickets.

They were 69/3 after 20 overs against Bangladesh, while they slipped to 21/2 against Pakistan on Friday.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt, who made 41 in the tournament opener, was in superb touch again on Friday, where her 75 (91) went a long way towards getting the Proteas to 223/9 for their 50 overs.

This game also saw Lizelle Lee return to the top of the order, but she was out for just 7 while Tazmin Brits has struggled in New Zealand with scores of 8 (24) and 2 (18) to her name so far.

Mignon du Preez at No 5, meanwhile, has posted scores of 18 and 0.

Speaking after the Pakistan win, Wolvaardt insisted that while the intensity of the batting in the top order was an area to highlight before their next fixture, there was no need for alarm yet.

"It's only been two games," said Wolvaardt.

"I think it's just a matter of time. I think the top six are all hitting it really well in the nets ... I don't think we'll overanalyse it too much."

Wolvaardt added that she was pleased with her own form presently, but she knows that she has a responsibility to convert her promising starts into scores of even bogger substance.

"I was very upset today when I went out. I get very angry when I feel like I've put in the hard work and don't take it all the way," said Wolvaardt.

"I definitely want to be putting my hand up in that department and scoring a hundred or two in this World Cup would be ideal. I feel like I'm getting the starts well; it's just about focusing a bit harder around the 70s."

With Lee now back in the set-up, having missed the opener against Bangladesh, the Proteas have their regular opening pair back that has served them so well in recent years.

"It's very good to have her back," Wolvaardt said of Lee.

"I really enjoy batting with her, and I feel that she takes a lot of pressure off me at the top of the order.

"She's looking good in the nets, and she played some ridiculous shots the other day, so I actually thought she was going to score big today.

"We're definitely happy to have her back."

The Proteas are in action again when they take on England on Monday.