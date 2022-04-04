Proteas trio named in Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament

Laura Wolvaardt, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail were selected in the tournament's Women's World Cup Most Valuable Team.

The ICC revealed their line-up following Australia's triumph over England on Sunday in Christchurch.

Despite another semi-final defeat, South Africa had a wonderful campaign thanks to multiple players putting up their hands.

Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail were selected in the star-studded International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's World Cup Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

The ICC on Monday released their most valuable team of the entertaining campaign, which saw world number one Australia defeat England in Christchurch.

The Proteas bowed out of the World Cup following a semi-final defeat to England and only lost two matches in the entire tournament (against Australia and England).

Stars from only five countries were selected for the elite team, with three South Africans featuring in the list.

This ICC Valuable Team was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, journalists and members of the ICC, including former England captain Nasser Hussain and SA commentator Natalie Germanos.

Proteas opener Wolvaardt had a stunning campaign for her country as she ended as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

In her eight games, Wolvaardt ended on 433 runs at an average of 54.12, which propelled her to number one on the ICC ODI batters.

Wolvaardt scored a whopping five half-centuries in the tournament - tying the record for the most fifties in a single tournament alongside Deborah Hockley (1988) and Elysse Perry (2017).

Ismail ended as South Africa's best bowler of this year's World Cup, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in her eight games.

The Proteas speedster took three-fors in each of her first three outings and contributed to South Africa's glorious start to the competition.

Meanwhile, Kapp continued to prove her reputation as one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket with her inspiring all-round performance in New Zealand.

Starring with both bat and ball, Kapp went on to deliver match-winning performances for the Proteas in nail-biting affairs.

Kapp, who opened the bowling alongside Ismail, took 12 wickets and scored 203 runs at an average of 40.60.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Most Valuable Team:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (wk - Australia), Meg Lanning (captain - Australia), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Beth Mooney (Australia), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)

12th player: Charlie Dean (England)