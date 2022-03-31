Proteas' World Cup dream shattered after England semi-final heartache

The South African dream at the Women's Cricket World Cup is over.

The Proteas were eliminated in the semi-finals, losing to England on Thursday.

England will now meet Australia in the tournament final.

The Proteas wilted when it mattered most, delivering their worst performance of the Women's Cricket World Cup so far to go down by 137 runs in their semi-final against England in Christchurch on Thursday.

England will now meet favourites Australia in the final, while the South Africans are eliminated at the business end of a major tournament once more.

This is a repeat of the 2017 World Cup semi-final result, when England beat South Africa before going on to win the tournament.

Much more was expected of the Proteas this time around, however, given that they have risen to No 2 in the ODI rankings and that they had knocked over England during the group stages of the competition.

Where England got better as the tournament progressed, though, the Proteas lost momentum after a stellar start that saw them win their first four group stage matches.

All over ??



Sophie Ecclestone takes six as England reach the #CWC22 final ?? pic.twitter.com/Wp9K666TS1 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 31, 2022

Having executed some impressive run chases in New Zealand, skipper Sune Luus opted to field first after winning the toss, which is a decision that will be scrutinised in the coming days given what transpired.

On a wicket as flat as any seen at the competition so far, Danni Wyatt sparkled brightest, carding a superb, match-winning 129 (125).

There was able support from Sophia Dunkley (60 off 72), but Wyatt was the star as England posted 293/8 from their 50 overs.

Shabnim Ismail (3/46 in 10) was the pick of the Proteas bowlers, but the South Africans were poor by their standards, bowling both sides of the wicket and at inconsistent lengths. There were a total of 16 wides bowled on the day with Ayabonga Khaka (1/66 in 10) and Chloe Tryon (0/70 in 10) particularly expensive.

Dropped catches - two off Wyatt - also didn't help.

To make matters even worse, South Africa's superstar Laura Wolvaardt was back in the hut for a second ball duck, caught and bowled by Anya Shrubsole. Wolvaardt had scored five half-centuries in seven knocks at the tournament so far, and seeing her slump off the Hagley Oval turf without contributing was as telling a sign as any that this wasn't the Proteas' day.

Lizelle Lee's nightmare tournament continued, and the 2021 ICC ODI Player of the Year was gone for 2 (15) when she chipped Shrubsole to midwicket. That left the Proteas 8/2 with their two gun batters gone, and there was simply no chance from there.

There was good fight shown by Luus (21 off 24) before she was bowled by a beauty from Kate Cross, while Lara Goodall (29 off 49) looked to be positive throughout as she took the game to the English before falling to off-spinner Charlie Dean.

Mignon du Preez (30) and Marizanne Kapp (21) then combined for another mini-partnership, but with every South African wicket the inevitability of defeat grew stronger.

There were simply too many runs on the board and, in truth, the Proteas never got out of the blocks in this contest.

Sophie Ecclestone (6/38) was the standout bowler for England, cleaning up the bottom order as the Proteas were all out for 156.

It is a bitterly disappointing end to a campaign that captured the hope and belief of the South African cricket public as the wait for major tournament silverware continues.

Scores in brief:

England 293/8 (Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3/46, Kapp 2/52, Khaka 2/55)

SA 156 all out (Du Preez 30, Goodall 29, Ecclestone 6/36)

England won by 137 runs



