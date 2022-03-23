Semi-final spot beckons for Proteas Women as Windies lie in wait in Wellington

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says that her side will be looking to put up a clinical performance in Thursday's Women's World Cup clash against the West Indies.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus insists that her side remains confident heading into their penultimate Women's World Cup clash against West Indies on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, South Africa came off their first World Cup loss after their five-wicket defeat against world number one Australia at Basin Reserve.

The Proteas women are second on the standings with two pool games remaining as they face West Indies in Wellington (Thursday) and India in Christchurch (Sunday).

And despite the loss, the Proteas are still confident as they need one more win from their final two games to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Windies will be desperate for a win, aiming for a semi-final spot as they play their final pool game of the tournament against South Africa.

"We're pretty confident. Obviously, yesterday [Tuesday] didn't go according to plan, but that's cricket," Luus told reporters on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, we have an opportunity to rectify some things that we didn't well and it's a good opportunity to secure that semi-final spot and play good cricket."

The Proteas will look to last month's ODI series win against the Caribbean side as motivation when Luus' side defeated them 2-1 in Johannesburg.



"That series helped a lot in preparing for tomorrow, we know all the players pretty well and know their game plans," said Luus.

"It's just about sticking to our basics right and make sure we're very clinical tomorrow."

The Proteas have come to the business end of the competition, with Australia the only team to secure a semi-final spot.

Luus believes that her side is up to the challenge and knows that both departments need to fire before the knockout stages.

"Every team member knows the next two matches will be crucial for us. Our dream is to win a World Cup and every game counts towards that," said Luus.

"Tomorrow, we're going to come out hard. We also know West Indies and India needs a win and we're both their last game of the tournament. So we need both our batters and bowlers to fire.

"It's going to be tough matches, I think it'll be hard-fought, but we're always up for the challenge and we have world-class players and I think it'll show tomorrow and Sunday."

Play on Thursday starts at 00:00 SA time.