AB de Villiers, Aiden Markram star as Eagles win Solidarity Cup

Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers led the Eagles to win 'gold' in the inaugural Solidarity Cup tournament at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Saturday.

The 3TC match saw three teams of eight players each, contest in a 36 over-match with each team batting for 12 overs. The team with the highest total at the end of their 12 overs is the winner.

De Villiers led from the front as he smashed 61 off 24 balls before falling to Anrich Nortje in the second half.

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram was the leading run-scorer in the match as he hit 70 off 33 deliveries as the Eagles posted a competitive 160/4 in their allocated 12 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo was the pick of the Eagles' bowlers as he ended on 2 for 24. After taking his first wicket, Phehlukwayo celebrated by pumping his fist and revealing an under-shirt that read 'Black Lives Matter'

The Kites, led by Temba Bavuma, finished second as they ended on 138/3 in their 12 overs. Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was their top run-scorer as he ended unbeaten on 50 off 17 balls.

The Kingfishers, led by Reeza Hendricks, finished in bronze position after posting 113/5. Proteas opening batsman Janneman Malan made 31 and Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis contributed 28.

Results:

Gold: Eagles - 160/4 in 12 overs

Silver: Kites - 138/3 in 12 overs

Bronze: Kingfishers - 113/5 in 12 overs

- Compiled by Sport24 staff