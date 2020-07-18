1h ago

AB on Solidarity Cup: Day was about so much more than cricket

AB de Villiers (Gallo)

AB de Villiers says there were more important matters than cricket at play during Saturday's Solidarity Cup at Centurion. 

De Villiers, who hit 61 off 24 balls, captained the Eagles to victory in the unique three-team match as South Africa hosted its first live televised sport since the start of the coronavirus lockdown back in March. 

De Villiers acknowledged that it was "always fun" winning, but that the day was about so much more. 

Saturday, Mandela Day in South Africa, saw all players and match officials take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before play got underway. 

It was particularly significant given the racial tensions that the sport has experienced over the last two weeks since Lungi Ngidi's support of the BLM movement was criticised by a group of former white South African Proteas. 

That has since sparked a number of black South African cricketers into coming forward with their own stories of how they have experienced racism in their careers, and on Saturday the country's cricketing professionals put forward a united front in the fight against racism. 

"It's great fun winning and I always enjoy coming out on top, but there were obviously quite a few more important things out there today," De Villiers said.

"It was cricketers getting out there and playing a bit of cricket and doing it in solidarity for South Africa and showing that we can stick together as a nation.

"That, to me, was ultimately what it was all about and we had a lot of fun out there."

With all proceeds going to charity, De Villiers' Eagles had identified the Kolisi Foundation as their charity of choice and the match winnings will be donated to that cause. 

"That's what makes me the happiest is the funds we raised. Playing and doing what you love and making a difference at the same time is a dream come true," said De Villiers. 

"I've been watching Siya Kolisi and the impact he is having in the country over the last while.

"Winning the World Cup but also, away from that, feeding the hungry all around South Africa. For me to contribute in a small way with that is fantastic and the cherry on the cake."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

