Anderson, Broad told to 'get fired up' for Proteas series after Windies snub

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) interim managing director Andrew Strauss has urged record wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to get "fired up" for the home summer and re-iterated that their England careers are not at an end.

Anderson, Broad and former vice-captain Jos Buttler have all been dropped from next month's Test tour of the West Indies as the post-Ashes cull took a dramatic turn.

While Buttler's form made him a prime candidate, the decision to leave out Anderson and Broad came as a surprise at Tuesday's squad announcement.

Strauss informed the veteran bowlers of the decision and told Sky Sports News: "They were both very disappointed and that doesn't surprise me.

"They're both very passionate about playing for England. I hope that they understand the rationale for the decision and also they understand that no-one is saying this is the end of the road for either of them.

"Their job right at the moment is to get themselves fired up to go for the start of the international summer in June."

The experienced seamers could be involved in a packed home schedule for England later this year that includes Test series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Asked if the absence of Anderson and Broad in the Caribbean would give captain Joe Root more chance to exert his authority, Strauss added: "This is more about us finding a bowling resource that’s capable of winning away from home and obviously you need a lot of variety in your attack to do that, that’s blatantly obvious.

"It's an opportunity to see other people out there performing in the middle.

"It's the start of a new cycle and is a refresh and a reset and that dressing room will feel very different without Broad and Anderson in it, but I wouldn't in any way want people to think Broad and Anderson aren't thoroughly professional in everything they do in an England shirt.

"That's why they've been as successful as they have been in England colours and they still have a lot to offer, both on and off the field."

Anderson, who is England's leading wicket-taker on 640 scalps, and Broad, who has 537 Test wickets, are among the eight players axed from the squad that suffered a humiliating 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

South Africa's tour to England 2022 fixtures:

19 July - 1st ODI, Emirates Riverside

22 July - 2nd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford

24 July - 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley

27 July - 1st T20, Bristol

28 July - 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

31 July - 3rd T20, The Ageas Bowl

17-21 August - 1st Test, Lord's

25-29 August - 2nd Test, Edgbaston

8-12 September - 3rd Test, Kia Oval