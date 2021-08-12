23m ago

Ashwell Prince resigns as WP coach, joins Russell Domingo's Bangladesh

Ashwell Prince has resigned as head coach of Western Province, taking up a position as the full-time batting coach to the Bangladesh national team. 

The news was confirmed by the Western Province Cricket Association on Thursday.

Prince, a former WP and Cape Cobras player, took over as head coach of the Cape Cobras during the 2016/2017 season and was also at the helm of the Cape Town Blitz for the first two seasons of the Mzansi Super League.

He will join up with former Proteas head coach Russell Domingo, who is currently in charge of Bangladesh, who beat Australia 4-1 in their most recent T20 series.

"I'd like to thank the president and the board of directors of Western Cape Cricket who have entrusted me with the development of some of the country's most talented young players over the last four years," Prince said in a statement.

"What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cape Cobras/Cape Town Blitz is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas.

"Albeit that I'm really excited to be joining up with the Bangladesh national team, WP Cricket has been a big part of my career, both as a player and coach and I will really miss driving into work at Newlands.

"I'd like to wish all the players, staff, the board, all the stakeholders and all the loyal supporters of WP Cricket all the very best for the upcoming season.

"To the boys, 'dala what you must'," Prince concluded.

Western Province Cricket President Ashraf Burns thanked Prince for his services.

"Ashwell was a tough competitor whether it be as a player or as coach. He has taken many of our younger WP and Cobras players to the next level in their respective careers," he said.

"We thank Ashwell for his service to Western Province and Cape Cobras cricket and wish him all the success with his new role with the Bangladesh team."

Faiek Davids, WP assistant coach, will be acting in the position of head coach until such time as a permanent appointment is made.

It was announced on Wednesday that WP were drawn in Pool A for the opening tournament of the domestic season, the CSA T20 knockout tournament which commences with group matches starting 24 September.

They will compete against Northern Cape, SWD and the Lions.

