Ashwell Prince stands down as Bangladesh batting coach

Former Cape Cobras mentor Ashwell Prince has stepped down as batting coach to the Bangladesh national team.

The 44-year-old, who played 66 Test matches and 52 ODIs for the Proteas between 2002 and 2011, confirmed the news to Sport24 on Wednesday.

Prince is understood to have taken the decision to spend more time with his family.

Bangladesh are currently coached by former Proteas boss Russell Domingo, while they also lost the services of bowling consultant Ottis Gibson recently following his move to Yorkshire.

With Prince involved, Bangladesh have shown immense improvement that culminated with a famous victory over world champions New Zealand in the first Test at Mount Maunganui last month.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are due to tour South Africa in March for three ODIs and two Tests.