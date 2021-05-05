7m ago

add bookmark

Aussie ex-Test cricketer kidnapped, 4 arrested

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stuart MacGill of the Sixers in action during the T20 Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on 21 December 2011 in Hobart. Stuart MacGill of the Sixers in action during the T20 Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on 21 December 2011 in Hobart. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)
Stuart MacGill of the Sixers in action during the T20 Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on 21 December 2011 in Hobart. Stuart MacGill of the Sixers in action during the T20 Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on 21 December 2011 in Hobart. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Australian police on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with the armed kidnapping of former Test bowler Stuart MacGill.

The men were detained in a pre-dawn raid in Sydney, following the kidnapping of the cricketer in the city's affluent Lower North Shore last month.

MacGill was lauded as a talented leg-spin bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Police said that on 14 April the 50-year-old MacGill was confronted by three men at an intersection and bundled into a vehicle.

He was driven to a property an hour out of the city where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being released after the hour-long ordeal.

"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton told media.

MacGill, who knew one of his alleged kidnappers, was "still quite shaken" by the incident, Holton said.

After "extensive investigations" a police strike force and riot officers arrested four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Although no ransom was paid police believe the kidnapping was financially motivated.

The four men were in the process of being charged and were expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiastuart macgillcricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13793 votes
Cricket
13% - 4286 votes
Football
19% - 6375 votes
Athletics
3% - 881 votes
Boxing
1% - 332 votes
Cycling
2% - 793 votes
Golf
5% - 1725 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2914 votes
Tennis
3% - 1196 votes
Water sports
1% - 313 votes
American sports
1% - 426 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo