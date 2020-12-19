1h ago

Australia beat India by 8 wickets to win first Test in Adelaide

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with Cameron Green of Australia after taking a catch to dismiss Virat Kohli of India during day three of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on December 19, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.
Daniel Kalisz

India crashed to their lowest ever score of 36 Saturday as Australia ran riot to win the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a bowling masterclass.

The visitors started the third day of the pink-ball Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total.

But their hopes were left in tatters on a wicket with bounce and deviation, as Hazlewood took 5-8, including his 200th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-21.

Set 90 to win, Australia lost two wickets in the chase, with Joe Burns unbeaten on 51.

Scorecard after Australia beat India on the third day of the first day-night Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday:

India first innings 244 (V. Kohli 74, C. Pujara 43, A. Rahane 42; M. Starc 4-53, P. Cummins 3-48)

Australia 1st innings 191 (T. Paine 73 no, M. Labuschagne 47; R. Ashwin 4-55, U. Yadav 3-40)

India 2nd innings (overnight 9-1)

P. Shaw b Cummins                     4

M. Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood        9

J. Bumrah c & b Cummins               2

C. Pujara c Paine b Cummins           0

V. Kohli c Green b Cummins            4 

A. Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood         0 

H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood         8

W. Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood     4

R. Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood         0

U. Yadav not out                      4

M. Shami ret hurt                     1 

Extras                                0

Total (nine wickets, 21.1 overs)     36

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Shaw), 2-15 (Bumrah), 3-15 (Pujara), 4-15 (Agarwal), 5-15 (Rahane), 6-19 (Kohli), 7-26 (Saha), 8-26 (Ashwin), 9-31 (Vihari), 9-36 (Shami - retired hurt) 

Bowling: Starc 6-3-7-0, Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Hazlewood 5-3-8-5

Australia 2nd innings

J. Burns not out                     51

M. Wade run out                      33 

M. Labuschagne c Agarwal b Ashwin     6

S. Smith not out                      1

Extras (lb1, nb1)                     2  

Total (2 wickets, overs 21)          93

Did not bat:  Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Fall of wicket: 1-70 (Wade), 2-82 (Labuschagne)

Bowling: Bumrah 7-1-27-0, Yadev  8-1-49-0, Ashwin 6-1-16-1

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

