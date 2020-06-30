1h ago

add bookmark

Australia postpone Zimbabwe ODI series in August

Steve Smith (AP)
Steve Smith (AP)

Australia on Tuesday postponed the one-day international series against Zimbabwe in August, the latest sporting fixtures to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing "concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers", Cricket Australia announced the three-match series would not go ahead.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

"We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule", he added.

The games were to have been played on 9, 12 and 15 August.

Under current Australian regulations, the Zimbabwean team would likely have had to endure a 14-day quarantine when entering the country, and possible further isolation when travelling across state boundaries within Australia.

Related Links
Cricket South Africa confirms that Proteas players are back in training
Sri Lanka probes allegations 2011 World Cup final was fixed
WATCH | Andile Phehlukwayo wants to play 'close to 100 Tests' for the Proteas
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
47% - 3023 votes
Cricket
11% - 713 votes
Football
18% - 1166 votes
Athletics
2% - 128 votes
Boxing
1% - 52 votes
Cycling
2% - 130 votes
Golf
5% - 339 votes
Motorsport
7% - 467 votes
Tennis
3% - 201 votes
Water sports
1% - 61 votes
American sports
1% - 51 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo