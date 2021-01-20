1h ago

add bookmark

Australia says India series to be remembered for 'generations to come'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrate.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrate.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Cricket Australia paid glowing tribute to India Wednesday after their sensational win over the home side, saying the series would be remembered for "generations to come".

In a rare gesture, and with national pride damaged by the 2-1 series defeat, the Australian national body hailed India's "resilience, courage and skill" during the four Tests that ended in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India reached a record target of 328 with 18 balls to spare on the fifth day of the final Test in Australia's "Fortress Gabba", where no team had beaten the hosts in 32 years.

In the open letter sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, CA said: "Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most."

CA said it was "one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever contested", and had produced two months of "absolutely enthralling" cricket despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible."

It added: "On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we congratulate Team India for the resilience, courage and skill demonstrated in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Shakib stars in Bangladesh win over Windies
Rahane's captaincy masterclass puts heat on Kohli as England loom
CSA interim board to oppose Omphile Ramela's court application
Read more on:
indiaaustraliacricket
loading... Live
Bangladesh 64/2
West Indies 122/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11366 votes
Cricket
12% - 3268 votes
Football
19% - 5115 votes
Athletics
2% - 683 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 635 votes
Golf
5% - 1405 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2326 votes
Tennis
3% - 918 votes
Water sports
1% - 244 votes
American sports
1% - 333 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo