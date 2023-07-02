2h ago

Share

Australia win fractious 2nd Ashes Test despite stunning Stokes century

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ben Stokes of England look dejected after losing his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.
Ben Stokes of England look dejected after losing his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
  • Australia seizes control of Ashes series, winning the second Test by 43 runs against England at Lord's.
  • Despite Ben Stokes' impressive 155-run performance, England falls short, getting bowled out for 327 while chasing a target of 371.
  • Controversial decisions and missed chances add to England's frustrations as Australia takes a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Australia won a rancourous second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that was super-charged by the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

But it was the dismissal of Bairstow shortly before lunch on the last day that lit the blue-touch paper on this match and incited the fury of the usually sedate Lord's crowd. 

Bairstow, the last of England's specialist batsmen, fell in bizarre fashion for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps. 

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease. 

Australia captain Pat Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal but the decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England now 193-6.

Spectators at the 'Home of Cricket' reacted in fury with a chant of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" in a reference to a a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to year-long bans for Australia stars Steve Smith and David Warner.

Incoming batsman Stuart Broad told Carey "you'll be forever remembered for that".

But a spokesman for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) the owners of Lord's and the guardians of cricket' Laws, later told AFP Bairstow had been given out correctly.

An Australia team spokesman later alleged players had been "verbally abused" and "physically contacted" by irate MCC members in the Lord's Pavilion during the lunch break.

An angry Stokes, then on 62, hit out and on 77 he slammed a fierce pull back at Cummins which the fast bowler dropped.

Stokes then hooked Green for three sixes off successive deliveries -- the second dropped over the boundary by Mitchell Starc -- to compete a stunning 142-ball hundred.

At lunch, England were 243-6, with Stokes a remarkable 128 not out.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100)

England 1st Innings 325 (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50; M Starc 3-88)

Australia 2nd Innings 279 (U Khawaja 77; S Broad 4-65)

England 2nd Innings (B Stokes 155, B Duckett 83; P Cummins 3-69, M Starc 3-79, J Hazlewood 3-80)Result: Australia won by 43 runsSeries: Australia lead five-match series 2-0

Jeers turn to cheers

Australia were booed again as they took the field after the interval.

But the jeers turned to cheers when, off just the second ball of the session, Stokes lofted Josh Hazlewood for a brilliant straight six.

Two balls later, however, he was dropped at deep backward square when Smith grassed a routine chance before he was again missed on 114 by a diving Carey

Left-handed batsman Stokes struck two more sixes off Hazlewood, the second a remarkable one-handed hit.

Remaining Fixtures:

Jul 06-10: England v Australia, 3rd Test, Headingley

Jul 19-23: England v Australia, 4th Test, Old Trafford

Jul 27-31: England v Australia, 5th Test, The Oval

Australia were without Nathan Lyon after the off-spinner, who had limped out to bat at No 11 on Saturday, was off the field with the severe calf tear he had suffered while fielding Thursday.

Stokes, however, was unable to repeat his heroics of 2019 when the all-rounder's astounding unbeaten century secured a thrilling one-wicket win in an Ashes Test at Headingley, with England reaching a total of 359 -- their highest fourth-innings winning chase against Australia.

He fell when he skyed Hazlewood to Carey to end a 214-ball innings including nine fours and nine sixes. Stokes walked off to a standing ovation but at 301-7 the game was all but up for England.

Ollie Robinson and Broad, who had helped Stokes add 108, fell in quick succession to leave England on the brink of defeat.

Last man James Anderson was then hit on the helmet by a Starc bouncer before the express quick bowled Josh Tongue to end the match, with the third Test at Headingley starting Thursday.

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood all took three wickets apiece to leave England with a mountain to climb if they are to regain the Ashes.

Only once in Test history have a team come from 2-0 down to win a series when the Australia side of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Earlier, Ben Duckett fell short of a coveted century at Lord's for the second time this Test, his 83 following a first-innings 98. His second-innings stand of 132 with Stokes kept England in the game after they had been in dire straits at 45-4.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandaustraliaashescricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 212 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 533 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1656 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1956 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 537 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 297 votes
Jake White
7% - 613 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 3271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo