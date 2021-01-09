53m ago

add bookmark

Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds left red-faced after swearing on air in commentary box

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shane Warne (Supplied)
Shane Warne (Supplied)

Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports was forced to apologise Saturday after expletive-laden remarks by commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds mocking Test star Marnus Labuschagne went to air.

The former players did not seem to know they were live Friday evening as they prepared to call a Big Bash League game and began discussing the batsman's unorthodox mannerisms at the crease.

Symonds said Labuschagne, who is playing in the third Test against India, took "ADD f***ing pills", in apparent reference to attention deficit disorder, while Warne replied: "Jeez it's annoying. Just f***ing bat properly."

"Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments," Kayo said on Twitter after the exchange went viral on social media.

"On behalf of Kayo Sports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise."

Some social media users said that was not enough, and that Warne and Symonds should also say sorry.

"Have I missed Warne's apology to Marnus? Haven't seen it anywhere," said one.

Another added: "I don't understand why Kayo apologised for broadcasting what Symonds and Warne said... maybe those two should be doing the apologising."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith steer Australia to ominous lead over India
India's Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja go for scans after hits while batting
India trail by 94 runs as Australia pile on pressure
Read more on:
australiashane warnesoccer
loading... Live
Titans 0
Dolphins 152/5
View More
loading... Live
Australia 338/10 & 103/2
India 244/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 11136 votes
Cricket
12% - 3165 votes
Football
19% - 4986 votes
Athletics
2% - 661 votes
Boxing
1% - 261 votes
Cycling
2% - 630 votes
Golf
5% - 1370 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2271 votes
Tennis
3% - 888 votes
Water sports
1% - 239 votes
American sports
1% - 323 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo