40m ago

add bookmark

Australian cricket hit by 1985 sexual abuse allegation

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (Getty)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (Getty)

Australia's cricketing chiefs said Monday they were assisting a police investigation into shock allegations that an under-19 cricketer was sexually assaulted while on tour in India and Sri Lanka in the 1980s.

Cricket Australia said it supported ex-Australian under-19 Jamie Mitchell, whose claims that he was raped on the tour by a team official were first reported by national broadcaster ABC on Sunday.

"We acknowledge and applaud the courage of Jamie Mitchell in speaking out about his experience," the governing body said in a statement, adding that it was "fully assisting" a police probe.

"We have no tolerance for any form of abuse," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

Mitchell told ABC he was sexually assaulted in Colombo on the last night of the tour in 1985.

A team official named in the ABC report denied wrongdoing and no charges have been made.

"Instead of being a highlight of my cricketing life, that tour has caused me trauma and distress over many years," Mitchell said in a statement released by his lawyers to Australian media.

"Cricket Australia has a chance to distinguish itself by facing up to this issue and doing the right thing.

"And that means transparency, starting with proper answers to many questions. I'm going to send a list of them to Cricket Australia."

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell, who was a national selector at the time of the alleged attack, told Nine Entertainment newspapers that he was appalled by the allegations.

"I would hope that CA will respond in a human way and deal empathetically with the individuals rather than try to defend the organisation," he said.

"It was a shocking revelation. I would have hoped nothing like that had happened, but realism tells you that other areas of life have seen that sort of thing go on."

A spokesman for the Australian Federal Police said they do not comment on "specific investigations".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cricket australiacricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6015 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 970 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3276 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo