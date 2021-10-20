Australian ex-cricket star and popular commentator Michael Slater arrested

OPINION | Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha: Mkhwebane's report against Mabuyane is unjust and unfair

Howard Feldman | Municipalities are actually businesses. Vote carefully

Elections 2021 | Ramaphosa begs voters to give ANC a second chance

Digital Vibes: Mkhize says SIU’s 'hypothetical conjecture' is divorced from reality

News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government?

Why did in-form rookies like Evan Roos not make the Bok squad? Blame the teams' form

Nienaber reveals Springboks had a 2023 Schalk Brits-type plan for 'brilliant' Morne Steyn

Springboks tour Europe without several stars with Moerat, Williams only new faces

Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his take on what's happening between the poles.

Voting Booth

After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

It exposed the quality of South African rugby... There were positives to take We shouldn't read too much into one weekend It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition Results