Australian great Shane Warne dies

Australia great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest Test players of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack, according to a statement from his management company.

He was 52.

Warne's management said the retired leg-spinner died in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March," the statement read.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," it added.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket's outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets - a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne's impact was enormous.

Warne, who became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field, also helped Australia win the 1999 limited overs World Cup and took 293 wickets in 194 one-day internationals.

But on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa he failed a drugs test after taking diuretics in a bid to lose weight and was sent home before Australian cricket authorities banned him for a year.

In addition to his international exploits, Warne also enjoyed a successful career with his Australian state side Victoria and captained English county Hampshire.

He starred in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals and in the T20 Big Bash League Melbourne Stars.