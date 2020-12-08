41m ago

Ben Stokes' father dies after battling brain cancer

RIP (File)
RIP (File)

Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league international and father of England cricket star Ben, has died.

It was announced in August that Stokes, who returned to Cumbria to coach both Workington – for whom he played in the early 1980s – and Whitehaven between 2003 and 2010, had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Rugby Football League said on Twitter: "We are saddened to learn that Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in Rugby League across Cumbria.

"The RFL sends its condolences to the Stokes family. Rest in Peace, Ged."

Ben Stokes missed the majority of England's home summer Test series against Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.

However, he played in all three T20 matches on England's tour of South Africa, before it was announced that he would be rested for the abortive ODIs.

Workington said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged is written into the fabric of Town history and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James.

"Ged still has many, many friends in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."

Whitehaven also said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of a figure who was "a major part of Cumbrian rugby league".

- TEAMtalk media

