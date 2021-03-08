1h ago

add bookmark

Boland, North-West break into the top 8 of new domestic cricket system

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Boland and North-West will be taking part in the top eight division of South Africa's new domestic cricket system.
  • They will be joined by Free State, Western Province, Eastern Province, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Gauteng and Northerns.
  • The teams will stay in their respective positions for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, from where promotion/relegation will be in force.

Boland and North-West are the two fortunate unions who have broken into the top eight of the reconstructed domestic cricket system that will be in place from next season. 

Boland and North West are joined by Eastern Province, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Northerns and Western Province. 

The second division will consist of South Western Districts, Easterns, Border, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. 

These divisions will be in place for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, from where there will be automatic promotion and relegation.  

More to follow ...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SA's Laura Wolvaardt breaks Quinton de Kock's ODI record, earns Kolisi praise
Allen leads Windies to 3-wicket win, T20 series triumph over Sri Lanka
Ex-CSA president Nyoka says Bavuma appointment is 'like seeing Mandela walking out of prison'
Read more on:
cricket south africadomestic cricketdave richardsonjohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
Lions 59/1
Dolphins 375/10
View More
loading... Live
Titans 263/10
Knights 91/3
View More
loading... Live
Cape Cobras 258/5
Warriors 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12493 votes
Cricket
12% - 3731 votes
Football
19% - 5670 votes
Athletics
3% - 790 votes
Boxing
1% - 302 votes
Cycling
2% - 711 votes
Golf
5% - 1553 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2547 votes
Tennis
3% - 1058 votes
Water sports
1% - 276 votes
American sports
1% - 390 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo