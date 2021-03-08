Boland, North-West break into the top 8 of new domestic cricket system

Boland and North-West will be taking part in the top eight division of South Africa's new domestic cricket system.

They will be joined by Free State, Western Province, Eastern Province, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Gauteng and Northerns.

The teams will stay in their respective positions for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, from where promotion/relegation will be in force.



Boland and North-West are the two fortunate unions who have broken into the top eight of the reconstructed domestic cricket system that will be in place from next season.

