Boland, North-West break into the top 8 of new domestic cricket system

Boland and North-West are the two fortunate unions who have broken into the top eight of the reconstructed domestic cricket system that will be in place from next season.
Boland and North West are joined by Eastern Province, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Northerns and Western Province.
The second division will consist of South Western Districts, Easterns, Border, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
These divisions will be in place for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, from where there will be automatic promotion and relegation.
