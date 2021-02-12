Morris, Morkel, Van der Dussen among 14 South Africans included in IPL auction

Chris Morris and Morne Morkel are the two leading South African cricketers whose bids will be closely watched at next week's Indian Premier League

They are commanding reserve base prices of over a R1-millon

Morkel has long retired from international cricket while Morris hasn't featured for the national team since 2019

Fourteen South Africans, headlined by all-rounder Chris Morris and fast bowler Morne Morkel, have been shortlisted for this year’s Indian Premier League auction on 18 February.

Morris, an IPL regular who has featured for the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royal and currently campaigns with last year's losing finalist the Delhi Capitals, is the second highest ranked South African in the 14 with a reserve base price of INR 75 lakh (R1.56-millon).

Morris has played four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20s with his last Test coming in 2017 and having last played in coloured clothing in 2019.

He’s not the one who commands the biggest reserve base price. That is reserved for former national team paceman Morne Morkel.

The 36-year-old who retired from international cricket in 2018 after having played 86 Tests, 117 ODI’s and 44 T20s between 2006 and 2018, comes with a base price of INR 150 lakh (R3.3-million).

The bulk of the other South Africans, most of whom are capped internationals, are listed with a base price of Rs 50 Lakh (R1.01-million).

The likes of George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, David Wiese, Hardus Viljoen and Dwaine Pretorius all fall into this category.

Linde and Van der Dussen featured in the recently completed Test series against Pakistan that South Africa lost 2-0 while Phehlukwayo and Pretorius played in Friday’s first T20 against Pakistan in Lahore.

The recently capped Jacques Snyman, who made his T20 debut for the Proteas against Pakistan, also featured on the list.

He’s there alongside Under-19 star fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen in the INR 20 Lakh (R404 000) bracket.

14 South Africans in IPL auction:

Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Rassie vd Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Bueran Hendricks, Hardus Viljoen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Jacques Snyman