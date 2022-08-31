Cricket SA, Graeme Smith's new tournament unveiled as 'SA20'

Cricket South Africa's new T20 tournament finally has a name in the form of the SA20, which will start in January.

Cricket South Africa's new T20 tournament finally has a name in the form of SA20 and its commissioner, Graeme Smith, said player availability is the least of their problems.

The league's draft will take place on 19 September to fill out the six teams with 17 players, 10 of which will be local and seven international.

From a match-day perspective, the teams will follow the international standard of seven local and four foreign players format.

The tournament is slated to start in January, as soon as the Proteas players are back from their three-Test series against Australia.

The start of the SA20 will coincide with the business end of Australia's established Big Bash League, but Smith said agreements are in place for individuals who signed for the BBL to leave and play in South Africa.

"We have an agreement with the players that we've signed and the BBL has an agreement in place that allows players to take part in a portion of the Big Bash," Smith said.

"They have a different structure this year, so the players in our league who have signed up will be there up until the early days of January so that they will be available.

"They'll be released to come and play here, from where they'll be fully available for the South African league."

The six teams based in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town will have a purse of US$ 2 million (R34 million) for player acquisitions, some of which have been used.

Smith said the acquiring of players hasn't been easy, but they're in the process of sorting out player registration for the tournament.

"We've managed to attract quality players and a large part of our group will be South African players," Smith said.

Here's @OfficialCSA's new T20 tournament called the #SAT20. Tournament will start on 23 January, teams will have squads of 17 and draft will take place on 19 September.@sport24news pic.twitter.com/YD6oOCXzNT — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) August 31, 2022

"We've got an extensive list of international players that we're sorting out for the auction. We're still finalising some of the auction details and we're sorting out the player registration because of the large number of players.

"There has been an element of pre-signing that has been taking place and the teams have a purse of $2 million that already includes the pre-signed players."

The SA20 is CSA's third attempt at a viable T20 tournament after the failures of the Mzansi Super League and the Global League T20.

Smith hoped that this tournament can have a life of its own that makes it stand out as a brand.

"The name is very simple, but this is something that we can own and bring to life," Smith said.

"A lot of work has gone into it and we're very excited with what we've done and what we can create going forward.

"We hope it's a brand that brings cricket together, along with new fans."