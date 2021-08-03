2h ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA hearings: Former Warriors bowler says he was called 'K-word' in 2007 franchise game

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Warriors pacer Sinethemba Mjekula
Former Warriors pacer Sinethemba Mjekula
Gallo Images
  • Former Warriors bowler Sinethemba Mjekula says former Titans all-rounder Pierre Joubert called him by the 'K-word' in a franchise game in 2007.
  • The incident allegedly took place during a Four-Day Franchise game between the Warriors and the Titans at SuperSport Park.
  • Joubert has denied the allegation.

Former Warriors fast bowler Sinethemba Mjekula says that former Titans all-rounder Pierre Joubert called him by the 'K-word' in a Four-Day Franchise Series game back in 2007.

Joubert has denied the allegation. 

Testifying under oath at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice (SJN) hearings on Monday, Mjekula said he did not take well to the insult, but did not report it at the time. 

Joubert is currently the commercial manager at the Titans and acted as the franchise's chief executive officer last year when Jacques Faul was seconded to act at Cricket South Africa.

Mjekula said he was batting with fellow Warriors bowler Juan "Rusty" Theron when the comment was allegedly made.

Mjekula said Joubert was fielding at short-leg while former Proteas opener Heino Kuhn kept wicket. He also said that Faf du Plessis, who at the time was developing at the Titans but became an all-format Proteas captain later on in his career, was fielding at slip.

"I don't know if I have to mention the K-Word. Must I?," Mjekula said on the stand at the SJN on Monday.

"He did say the K-word, and 'what is this guy doing here', and all of those things.

"I took a step away from these guys and I didn't tell Rusty, because I wanted us to focus on the game.

"I thought of reporting it to the umpires, and I think the square-leg umpire would have heard this, but I decided not to and keep quiet."

When contacted by Sport24, Joubert flatly denied that he called Mjekula by the K-word.

"I have never ever called anyone by that word," Joubert said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csasjn projectsinethemba mjekulajohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
57% - 4040 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
26% - 1859 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 1168 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

4h ago

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's...

02 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's 200m semis
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

5h ago

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

5h ago

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo