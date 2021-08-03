Cricket SA hearings: Former Warriors bowler says he was called 'K-word' in 2007 franchise game

Former Warriors bowler Sinethemba Mjekula says former Titans all-rounder Pierre Joubert called him by the 'K-word' in a franchise game in 2007.

The incident allegedly took place during a Four-Day Franchise game between the Warriors and the Titans at SuperSport Park.

Joubert has denied the allegation.

Former Warriors fast bowler Sinethemba Mjekula says that former Titans all-rounder Pierre Joubert called him by the 'K-word' in a Four-Day Franchise Series game back in 2007.

Joubert has denied the allegation.

Testifying under oath at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice (SJN) hearings on Monday, Mjekula said he did not take well to the insult, but did not report it at the time.

Joubert is currently the commercial manager at the Titans and acted as the franchise's chief executive officer last year when Jacques Faul was seconded to act at Cricket South Africa.

Mjekula said he was batting with fellow Warriors bowler Juan "Rusty" Theron when the comment was allegedly made.



Mjekula said Joubert was fielding at short-leg while former Proteas opener Heino Kuhn kept wicket. He also said that Faf du Plessis, who at the time was developing at the Titans but became an all-format Proteas captain later on in his career, was fielding at slip.

"I don't know if I have to mention the K-Word. Must I?," Mjekula said on the stand at the SJN on Monday.

"He did say the K-word, and 'what is this guy doing here', and all of those things.

"I took a step away from these guys and I didn't tell Rusty, because I wanted us to focus on the game.

"I thought of reporting it to the umpires, and I think the square-leg umpire would have heard this, but I decided not to and keep quiet."

When contacted by Sport24, Joubert flatly denied that he called Mjekula by the K-word.

"I have never ever called anyone by that word," Joubert said.