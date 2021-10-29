Cricket SA's Edward Khoza: 2015 Zondo non-selection was unfair, but not race-based

Cricket South Africa's acting head of pathways Edward Khoza said Khaya Zondo not playing in the 2015 ODI against India wasn't race-based.

Khoza was testifying at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings.

Khoza was the cricket services manager in 2015.

Zondo, who was 25 at the time, had done the hard yards for the Dolphins and South Africa 'A' to push a selection case with the Proteas.

He was the reserve batter on the 2015/16 limited overs tour of India and with David Miller suffering a loss of form in the ODI series, by the fifth ODI of the series, Zondo was up for an ODI debut.

Instead, Zondo was inexplicably replaced in the match-day 11 by Dean Elgar, while Miller retained his place in the team because of JP Duminy being injured.

Zondo explained this in his heart-wrenching testimony and it was backed up by former selectors Linda Zondi and Hussein Manack.

Khoza, who was the cricket services manager at the time and also testified at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings, said a huge opportunity was missed to advance the transformation cause.

"That was a missed opportunity, especially with the challenges we are faced with in trying to encourage black African batters to come to the fore," Khoza said.

"At the time, Zondo was performing. There were credible people in society who ended up investigating the Zondo issue.

"If we would have taken it then, how many aspirations of young cricketing would we have reached out to, so that they can cling to as they do with Temba Bavuma?"

In the testimonies, it emerged that then-limited overs captain AB de Villiers was behind the shafting of Zondo.

With the SJN hearings coming to an end on Friday, with West Indian legend Michael Holding being the guest speaker, it has become clear that De Villiers will not be making an oral submission despite making a written one.

While Khoza said there was an investigation into the axing of Zondo, he added that if there was a need to discipline De Villiers, that would have happened.

"In every contract of every player there is a disciplinary code as well as terms of employment. If there needed to be a disciplinary, it would have happened," Khoza said

"It will be interesting to hear from the people who were actually involved. Irrespective of being on tour, you would have expected there would be a report which speaks to that aspect.

"They felt it was unfair but not based on race, but we missed an opportunity."