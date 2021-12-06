Cricket SA's SJN project given final deadline for report submission

Cricket South Africa's board has granted the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building project a final extension to submit its report.

The initial deadline was 30 November, from where it was extended to 6 December and it has now been moved to 10 December.

The hearings took place in the second half of the year.

In a short statement, CSA's board said they had agreed for Friday (10 December) to become the final deadline for the report to be submitted.

One of the standout testimonies was that of former Proteas' spinner and current Eastern Cape Iinyathi coach Paul Adams, who said former Proteas stumper and current men's national team coach Mark Boucher called him 'B*********'.