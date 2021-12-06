27m ago

Cricket SA's SJN project given final deadline for report submission

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza during a CSA virtual media briefing. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Cricket South Africa's board has granted the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building project a final extension to submit its report.
  • The initial deadline was 30 November, from where it was extended to 6 December and it has now been moved to 10 December.
  • The hearings took place in the second half of the year.

Cricket South Africa's board on Monday granted the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project a final extension to submit its report.

The report that will be compiled by transformation ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza was initially set to be submitted on 30 November, but an extension until 6 December was granted.

In a short statement, CSA's board said they had agreed for Friday (10 December) to become the final deadline for the report to be submitted.

The hearings took place in the second half of this year and covered various discriminatory issues that have taken place in South African cricket.

One of the standout testimonies was that of former Proteas' spinner and current Eastern Cape Iinyathi coach Paul Adams, who said former Proteas stumper and current men's national team coach Mark Boucher called him 'B*********'.

