Cricket SA's social justice hearings begin as ombud Dumisa Ntsebeza takes the conciliatory path

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza (Gallo)
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza (Gallo)
  • Cricket South Africa's Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building initiative ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said the impact of the hearings is for them to be educational.
  • The hearings that were supposed to start in May, started on Monday.
  • Ntsebeza will be speaking to a wide variety of people across the game, with various submissions made by players, unions ad administrators.

In the opening of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building initiative (SJN) hearings, SJN ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza set the conciliatory tone of the hearings by quoting renowned American novelist playwright, essayist, poet, and activist James Baldwin.

"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced," Ntsebeza said as he finally opened the hearings.

The hearings that started on Monday and will run through to 23 July, were supposed to start on 17 May, but were postponed due to legal issues.

In several media interviews, Ntsebeza had always expressed his wishes for the hearings being made public, a wish that has been granted as the proceedings will be streamed on YouTube.

Ntsebeza said the nature of the hearings was not going to be punitive as views of victims and transgressors will be heard.

Ntsebeza also emphasised the importance of the educational aspect of the hearings.

"We will assess the perceived effectiveness of an introduction of an ethnic transformation target policy," Ntsebeza said.

"You'll know that there are those who talk about targets being thinly disguised as a way of saying quotas will set.

"I hold no views at this moment, but I think at the end of this entire exercise, I'm sure all of us will have been educated."

Ntsebeza said there were 11 written submissions from what he termed were scene setters. This group will include former CSA board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and veteran administrator Andre Odendaal.

There were also 23 submissions from former and present players while there were 24 submissions from unions and administrators.

Ntsebeza, a celebrated human rights lawyer who presided over the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a commission, said the remuneration and transformation in women's cricket will be dealt with.

"We will also deal with remuneration in the women's Proteas team, along with the transformation within that particular team," Ntsebeza said.

"We deal with the social purpose and transformation as it affects the game of cricket, while we shall also look and examine the role of omitted leadership at all levels of the game."

