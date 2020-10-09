CSA announces start date for new cricket season, reveals changes to domestic structure

Cricket South Africa has confirmed that its domestic season will start in the first week of November.

Franchises will contest a T20 competition in addition to the One-Day Cup and the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series.

The franchise teams will be divided into two pools of three teams each for the four-day series and one-day event.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the fixture list for the upcoming 2020/21 domestic season.

Franchise cricket will commence in the first week of November (2-5 November), while amateur provincial cricket for both men and women will only start at the beginning of January.

The cricket governing body said the franchises will contest a T20 competition in addition to the One-Day Cup and the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series. The Mzansi Super League has already been postponed until next year.

In a change to previous years, the franchise teams will be divided into two pools of three teams each for the four-day and one-day events.



They will play a double round of fixtures against teams in their own pool and a single round of cross-pool matches.

"This provides for a minimum of seven matches for each franchise and these will be followed by a five-day final at the conclusion of the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series contested by the two teams topping its respective pool," CSA's acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said via a press statement.

She added: "In the One-Day Cup, after the conclusion of the preliminary round, teams ending first and second in each pool will contest a cross-pool semi-final each with the respective winners progressing through to the final."

CSA added that the T20 competition will be played over a single round of matches (five), with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

"We are pleased that no matches have been reduced despite the late start to the season. I cannot stress enough the importance of our domestic system and the important role it plays in our talent development pipeline for the Proteas. One only has to look at the number of players who made successful international debuts in the three formats last season," Govender concluded.

4-Day Franchise Series (starting on 2 November):



Pool A: Cape Cobras, Titans, Warriors



Pool B: Dolphins, Lions, Knights



One-Day Cup (starting on 10 January):



Pool A: Dolphins, Titans, Knights



Pool B: Cape Cobras, Lions, Warriors

CSA T20 Challenge (starting 10 March):

Single round of matches with the top two contesting the final at the conclusion of the preliminary round.

CSA Provincial Fixtures (starting 7 January):



Pool A: Boland, Border, Central Gauteng Lions, Easterns, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Limpopo



Pool B: Eastern Province, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Mpumalanga, North West, Northerns, Northern Cape, South Western Districts, Western Province

Women's Cricket Fixtures (starting 9 January):

Top 6: Border, Central Gauteng Lions, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Northerns, North West, Western Province



Pool A: Boland, Eastern Province, Free State, Kei, South Western Districts



Pool B: Easterns, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Limpopo, Mpumalanga

- Compiled by Sport24 staff