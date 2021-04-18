57m ago

add bookmark

CSA interim board: Actions of the members' council could put the game's future at 'grave risk'

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Stavros Nicolaou. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Dr Stavros Nicolaou. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
(Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • The ongoing dispute between the interim board of Cricket South Africa and its members' council continued this weekend at a special general meeting on Saturday.
  • Following the impasse, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will now get involved in the dispute.
  • He can do so in terms of Section 13 (5) of the National Sport and Recreation Act.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board has released a statement following the news that Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is set to intervene in its ongoing dispute with the organisation's members' council.

In it, the board question why the members' council did not accept the new governance model for the organisation after saying early last week it would do so.

"The interim board of Cricket South Africa notes the minister's statement regarding his proposed intervention in cricket in terms of Section 13[5] of the Sports Act," said the statement.

"The interim board [IB] wishes to again express its disappointment with the actions of the members' council at yesterday's special general meeting [SGM]," it added.

"By not accepting a new governance model, despite their previous undertaking to do so, the actions of the members' council have placed the game's future at grave risk."

IB chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou stated that the minister stepping in could have "serious consequences" for the game in the country but the board accepted he must take action.

"The board believes that the minister was left with no option but to invoke his powers in terms of the act," said Nicolaou. 

"The board remains concerned that the impact of the members' council actions will have serious consequences for cricket's stakeholders, specifically grassroots cricket and sponsorship contracts. The minister's action must, however, now take its course." 

"The IB will be working at a rapid pace to complete the remainder of its work, specifically its final report. That report will provide details of the ongoing and acute governance failures in cricket, manifested in the dysfunctional SGM yesterday," the statement said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csacricket south africastavros nicolaoucricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13397 votes
Cricket
12% - 4080 votes
Football
19% - 6167 votes
Athletics
3% - 850 votes
Boxing
1% - 327 votes
Cycling
2% - 775 votes
Golf
5% - 1668 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2793 votes
Tennis
4% - 1166 votes
Water sports
1% - 303 votes
American sports
1% - 410 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo