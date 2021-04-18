CSA interim board: Actions of the members' council could put the game's future at 'grave risk'

The ongoing dispute between the interim board of Cricket South Africa and its members' council continued this weekend at a special general meeting on Saturday.

Following the impasse, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will now get involved in the dispute.

He can do so in terms of Section 13 (5) of the National Sport and Recreation Act.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board has released a statement following the news that Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is set to intervene in its ongoing dispute with the organisation's members' council.

In it, the board question why the members' council did not accept the new governance model for the organisation after saying early last week it would do so.

"The interim board of Cricket South Africa notes the minister's statement regarding his proposed intervention in cricket in terms of Section 13[5] of the Sports Act," said the statement.

"The interim board [IB] wishes to again express its disappointment with the actions of the members' council at yesterday's special general meeting [SGM]," it added.

"By not accepting a new governance model, despite their previous undertaking to do so, the actions of the members' council have placed the game's future at grave risk."

IB chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou stated that the minister stepping in could have "serious consequences" for the game in the country but the board accepted he must take action.

"The board believes that the minister was left with no option but to invoke his powers in terms of the act," said Nicolaou.

"The board remains concerned that the impact of the members' council actions will have serious consequences for cricket's stakeholders, specifically grassroots cricket and sponsorship contracts. The minister's action must, however, now take its course."

"The IB will be working at a rapid pace to complete the remainder of its work, specifically its final report. That report will provide details of the ongoing and acute governance failures in cricket, manifested in the dysfunctional SGM yesterday," the statement said.