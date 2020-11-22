1h ago

Dale Steyn set for T20 stint in Lanka Premier League

Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn provided a much needed boost for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) when he confirmed he will be joining the Kandy Tuskers.

The player and the franchise confirmed the news on social media with Steyn writing on Twitter: "See you soon Sri Lanka. I'll be joining up with my team @KandyTuskers later this week. Should be fun to see old friends and compete in some good cricket!"

The 37-year-old Steyn, who is South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 scalps, will replace Pakistan paceman Sohail Tanvir, who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka.

With the Tuskers due to play the tournament's first game on 26 November, Steyn is almost certain to miss the start of the competition while he undergoes a mandatory quarantine.

Tuskers assistant coach Farveez Maharoof said in quotes published on ESPNCricinfo: "We will assess when he can start playing after he arrives.

"We'll have to talk to the health authorities before we make a final call."

The news of Steyn arriving will provide some good news for the league that has already been postponed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, international superstars such as Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis and Lasith Malinga all withdrew from the tournament.

The LPL is set to run from 26 November to 16 December, at the Sooriyawewa Stadium near Hambantota.

- TEAMtalk media

