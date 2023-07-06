31m ago

De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup

Tim de Leede (Getty)
Tim de Leede (Getty)

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after they beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday.

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport's quadrennial showpiece, which is being hosted by India in October and November.

It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.

The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings -- at one point, they were 108-4 -- but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland's 277/9.

His 123 included seven fours and five sixes -- two in succession took him to his century -- and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.

"We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you've got to do it," de Leede told Sky Sports.

"It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode.

"We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight."

Scotland had set the Dutch a challenging total thanks largely to a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between South African-born pair Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.

McMullen made a sublime 106 and Berrington a punchy 64 -- Tom Mackintosh chipped in with a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 38 at the end of the innings.


