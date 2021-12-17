9m ago

add bookmark

Dominant Aussies leave England in deep Ashes trouble as lightning strike ends play

accreditation
AFP
Michael Neser of Australia celebrates (Getty)
Michael Neser of Australia celebrates (Getty)

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling.

The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball before a lightning strike brought play to a close for the day.

They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four.

SCORECARD | Australia v England - 2nd Test

Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.

Hameed, on six, chipped to Starc at mid-on with Neser mobbed by his teammates.

Once again, England's fate rests with skipper Joe Root, who was unbeaten on five alongside Dawid Malan on one as they reached stumps at 17 for two after lightning forced an early halt.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone with Root's men needing to win all three remaining Tests.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Smith (93) provided vital support after Australia resumed from their overnight 221-2.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with 3-113, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.

Number three Labuschagne completed his epic century after setting himself up by batting almost all day on Thursday, bringing up his sixth Test ton and first in an Ashes series off a dogged 287 balls.

But he struggled when Ollie Robinson was brought into the attack and he was trapped lbw, adding just eight runs to his overnight 95.

"It was nice to get that hundred, obviously got a few chances there but that's how it goes sometimes, you ride your luck," Labuschagne said.

"It feels like you have to grind for every run that you're out there."

Smith struck a fine 93 to help Australia reassert control after Travis Head and Cameron Green were out in quick succession after Labuschagne departed.

The stand-in captain was England's key tormentor at the last Ashes in 2019, on his return from a ball-tampering ban, and he kept his cool in sweltering Adelaide.

He was ably supported by Alex Carey, who is in the team as replacement wicketkeeper for former skipper Tim Paine, who quit on the eve of the Ashes over a text-message scandal.

Smith came to the crease when Warner was out and barely put a foot wrong, dishing out particular punishment to Chris Woakes, crunching three boundaries in one over then smacking him for a big six.

He looked destined for a 28th Test century but was dismissed lbw to an Anderson ball that pitched up -- the English veteran's first wicket of the tour.

Carey fell soon after for 51, his maiden Test half-century, chipping to Hameed at cover off Anderson.

Temperatures in Adelaide peaked at 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) as England toiled, desperately needing wickets to stay in the game.

They were rewarded for their persistence by getting not only Labuschagne but Head, who was high on confidence after an impressive 152 in the first Test at Brisbane.

But he was undone by Root's part-time spin, with the England captain finding turn and bounce, beating Head with a delivery that left him sprawled on one knee in disbelief, out for 18.

Green only lasted five balls, out for two with a fuller delivery from Stokes clattering into his off-stump.

Tailenders Starc and Neser rubbed salt into English wounds in a quickfire 58-run stand before the declaration.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandaustraliathe ashescricket
loading... Live
Australia 473/9
England 17/2
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5794 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 953 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3097 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4936 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo