46m ago

Share

England still have Ashes hope while they have Stokes, says Moeen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes
England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes
Stu Forster
  • The Third Ashes Test is evenly poised after the second day at Headingley.
  • Ben Stokes was England's hero once again as he made a dynamic 80.
  • Australia lead by 142 runs with six second innings wickets in hand going into Day 3.

Moeen Ali hailed another "brilliant" performance by Ben Stokes as he insisted England could still pull off a remarkable Ashes triumph so long as their inspirational captain was involved in the game.

England, 2-0 down with three to play, were in dire straits at 87-5 in reply to Australia's first-innings 263 on the second day of the third Test at Headingley on Friday.

But Stokes, fresh from his stunning 155 in defeat by Australia at Lord's last week, struck 80 off 108 balls, including six fours and five sixes, to steer England to 237 all out -- just 26 runs behind.

Off-spinner Moeen then took two wickets for two runs in just nine balls as he removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before Australia reached stumps on on 116-4 in their second innings, a lead of 142 runs.

Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, still have the upper hand. England fans, however, can at least dream of witnessing a repeat of Stokes's Headingley heroics of 2019, when his remarkable 135 not guided England to an extraordinary one-wicket win over Australia in a celebrated Ashes Test.

But while Moeen warned against an over-reliance on the all-rounder, battling a longstanding left knee problem among several fitness issues, he said: "Ben's a brilliant player. He's the one player in the world who everyone will be thinking about in that situation, especially against Australia because he has done it a couple of times now.

"As long as he's there you've always got a great chance of winning. It's the situations more than anything, he loves those situations, he thrives off them."

Moeen added: "We can't rely on him all the time. We do have dangerous players who we just need to come to the party as well as Ben... His body has obviously been through a lot but there's one thing with Ben, he can't do anything without it being 100 percent."

Moeen is not known for containment but by snaring Labuschagne and Smith he reached 200 Test wickets -- only Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255) have taken more among England spinners -- in an economical return of 2-34 in 17 overs.

His haul came after a finger injury ruled Moeen out of action at Lord's following his return from Test retirement in the series opener at Edgbaston.

"My finger is fine, it's sore but I can bowl," said Moeen. "I'm pleased with the 200 wickets."

Australia captain Pat Cummins took an impressive 6-91 but the fast bowler could not dismiss Stokes, dropped twice on 45, with his rival skiper falling to the off-spin of Todd Murphy.

"When Stokes is there you are never in total control," admitted Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, who added: "Full credit to Ben, his way of batting with the tail is probably second to none.

"We have to work out a way to navigate through Ben Stokes in the second innings."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandaustraliaashes 2023cricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 237/10
Australia 263/10 & 116/4
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 234 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 571 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1768 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2124 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 581 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 327 votes
Jake White
7% - 666 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 3572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo