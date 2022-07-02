1h ago

England's Broad concedes new record of 35 runs in a Test over

England great Stuart Broad set a new if unwanted record by conceding 35 runs in a Test over, against India at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah did the bulk of the damage by hitting 29 runs off the bat in an over from Broad that also featured five wides and a no-ball struck for six.

The previous most runs scored in a Test over was 28, a feat achieved three times in the format's 145-year history.

India were 377-9 at the start of the 84th over, with tailender Bumrah -- leading India for the first time in place of regular captain Rohit Sharma who was ruled out with Covid-19 -- on strike.

Bumrah hooked the first ball of the over for four off a top edge and the next delivery saw a bouncer soar over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides.

Then came the six from a no-ball -- worth seven runs in total -- off another top edge.

Broad's following delivery, a full toss that came close to a no-ball on height, was smashed through mid-on for four.

An edged four to fine leg took India past 400 before Bumrah swung himself off his feet hitting another boundary.

Bumrah then ensured the Test-over record was broken in style with a hooked six off deep backward square leg before the over ended with a scrambled single as Broad failed to run out Mohammad Siraj.

india england stuart broad jasprit bumrah cricket
