English county cricket match abandoned over virus fears

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
English cricket chiefs announced on Sunday that a Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire had been abandoned over coronavirus fears.

"The match officials, following agreement from both clubs, called off the match as a precaution due to a Covid-19-related issue," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board."

"The health and safety of the players, staff and officials is the first priority of the ECB and first-class counties."

No further details were given but the BBC reported that a Northants squad member had tested positive for the virus.

Gloucestershire were 66-6 in their first innings at Bristol, on day one of the fixture.

The Bob Willis Trophy, comprising four-day first-class matches, is replacing the County Championship during the virus-shortened season.

