Faf du Plessis confirms concussion, memory loss after freak fielding accident: 'I will be fine'

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says he is suffering from some memory loss after taking a knock to the head during a fielding accident on Saturday.

The incident took place while Du Plessis was playing for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Du Plessis collided with Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary in the seventh over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings.

You can watch the incident HERE.

Hasnain's knee struck Du Plessis' head before the South African fell to the ground.

On Sunday, Du Plessis took to Twitter to thank those who had reached out in support since the injury while he also confirmed that he had been concussed and was experiencing memory loss.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support," Du Plessis wrote.

"I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love."