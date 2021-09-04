Faf du Plessis smashes quickfire 120 in Caribbean Premier League

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis scored his first franchise T20 hundred for the St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Saturday.

Du Plessis smashed 120 off 60 balls as the Kings amassed 224 for two against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Basseterre.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kings skipper Du Plessis' 120 is the third-highest score in CPL history.

Du Plessis returned to action after suffering from persistent concussion in recent months.

The Patriots never really got into the chase and were dismissed for 124, despite the efforts of Evin Lewis, who made 73 off 42.

Roston Chase also scored 64 from 31 balls for the Kings.

