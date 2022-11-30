1h ago

Faf returns to Big Bash League, signs for defending champs Perth Scorchers

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis (PA)
Former Proteas captain and star batter Faf du Plessis will return to the Big Bash League (BBL) this season as he'll represent defending champions Perth Scorchers.

Du Plessis comes in as an international replacement player ahead of the 2022/23 season set to get under way from 13 December - 4 February.

The 38-year-old is expected to be available for the first seven games, replacing Englishman Laurie Evans.

"I'm really exciting to be signing with Perth Scorchers. I think the first thing that jumps to mind is that Perth are four-time champions, which is very impressive," Du Plessis said on the franchise's official website.

"Any player who plays around the world wants to win competitions, so it's a great franchise to be part of. I'm also keen to come in and learn.

"I think it's important to learn from other people and organisations and find out why they're successful. I'm also excited to share my experiences and the things I've learned, and hopefully, that can be a great combination."

Du Plessis represented the Proteas in 69 Tests, 143 ODIs, 50 T20Is and captained South Africa in 115 games during an international career that spanned from 2011-2021.

In Australia, Du Plessis averaged 83.16 in Tests (499 runs from nine innings) and 52.60 in ODIs (526 runs from 12 innings), while he struck 27 from 15 during his only T20I on Australian soil.

"Looking from afar, it looks like Optus is probably the quickest wicket in the world. Watching the World Cup, the bounce looked very, very steep," said Du Plessis.

"Obviously, the wickets in South Africa and Australia are quite similar with more pace and bounce than spin, so it is something I've grown up with and I'm looking forward to playing in Perth this summer."

Du Plessis will be captaining the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural SA20 set to take place from 10 January to 11 February.

The Perth Scorchers, who will look for their fifth BBL title, get their campaign under way on Saturday, 17 December as they host the Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium.

Perth Scorchers squad for BBL|12:

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills (England), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (England), Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye

