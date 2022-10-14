Former acting Cricket SA CEO set for return to administration with Border?

The Border Cricket Board's keenness on Kugandrie Govender as a prospective chief executive officer may see them collide with Cricket South Africa.

The Border Cricket Board's keenness on Cricket South Africa's (CSA) former chief commercial officer and acting CEO Kugandrie Govender as a prospective CEO could set them on a collision course with the mother body.

Govender, who acted as CSA's CEO before her dismissal at the end of July last year, confirmed to News24 Sport that she was asked to apply for the position vacated by Andile Mxenge.

Govender also confirmed that she still had a pending legal matter she was dealing with at CSA level.

"I was invited to apply, and I applied, from where I followed the formal process," Govender told News24 Sport.

"I'm still considering my options when it comes to the next step of my career. I still have very good relationships with most of the affiliates.

"I do have an outstanding legal matter with CSA, but I don't think it may have an impact on any future employment prospects."

CSA's board chairman Lawson Naidoo said they've made their concerns known to Border, but the affiliate is allowed to appoint any person of its choosing.

Naidoo said Govender was still engaged in a legal process against CSA, but Border, whose president is Simphiwe Ndzundzu, is allowed to make their employment finalisations.

"We've been made aware of the issue, and we're concerned by it. She was dismissed by CSA and we're still in a legal process with her," Naidoo said.

"We've relayed those concerns to Border Cricket, but ultimately, in terms of the rules of governance, the affiliates are able to make their own decisions.

"There's nothing in the memorandum of incorporation and the governing principles, but the issue that's arising is that when someone is appointed to that kind of senior position, they need to pass a fit and proper test.

"From a CSA perspective, we've said there are serious questions given the findings that were made in the disciplinary enquiry against her."

Ndzundzu did not want to confirm whether they invited Govender to apply or whether they were considering her for the position.

However, Ndzundzu said their communication with the mother body will be done through the chief executive Pholetsi Moseki's office.

"I can't comment on where the process is at as the board has not deliberated as yet and we haven't communicated with CSA," Ndzundzu said.

"Once the process is completed, we'll follow the due procedures and communicate that with the mother body.

"The chairman did speak to me, but I'm not Border Cricket because the communication will have to come from the CEO's office."



