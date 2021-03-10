1h ago

Former England bowler Joey Benjamin, whose lone Test came against SA in '94, dies aged 60

Joey Benjamin. (ECB - Twitter)
Former England fast bowler Joey Benjamin has died at the age of 60 following a heart attack, it was announced on Tuesday.

Benjamin was born in St Kitts but made his name playing county cricket for Warwickshire and Surrey, and appeared in his only Test against South Africa at The Oval in 1994.

He took four for 42 in the first innings of a match best remembered for team-mate Devon Malcolm's sensational nine-wicket haul in South Africa's second innings.

Benjamin also played in two one-day internationals and finished his career with 387 first-class wickets at an average of 29.94.

His former county sides Surrey and Warwickshire both confirmed his death. Surrey said the club flag on top of the Oval's pavilion would fly at half mast.

The England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted: "We're saddened to learn of the death of former England seamer Joey Benjamin, who has died at the age of 60. Our thoughts are with Joey's family and friends at this time."

