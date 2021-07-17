Former Protea Tsotsobe alleges he was 'coerced' into admitting fixing guilt, lawyer rubbishes claims

Banned former Protea Lonwabo Tsotsobe claims he was a victim of prejudicial treatment during the Ram Slam T20 match-fixing investigation.

Lawyer David Becker, who countered Tsotsobe's claims, assisted CSA's Anti-Corruption Unit during the investigation.

Tsotsobe is currently serving an eight-year ban from the game for his role in the scam, along with several other players.

Former Proteas pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe, serving an eight year ban for match-fixing, claims he was "coerced" and "threatened" into signing his admission of guilt sanction agreement.

Speaking under oath at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings on Friday, Tsotsobe took aim at lawyer David Becker, in particular, saying his conduct bordered on prejudicial.

Becker assisted CSA's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) during the 2015 Ram Slam T20 match-fixing investigation, whose process former batsman Alviro Petersen also questioned at the hearings.

The 37-year-old left-arm seamer, who represented the Proteas in five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 T20s, said Becker "threatened" him with a criminal investigation when it came to signing the sanction agreement.

At the hearing, Tsotsobe read from an email that he said was sent by Becker to his first set of legal representatives, which allegedly detailed the criminal case "threats" from Becker.

"Dear Lonwabo, as you may have already heard, CSA had a media briefing where they announced the ban of four additional players, including Thami Tsolekile. These players entered into sanction agreements with CSA. I've attached some of the news articles," the letter from Becker supposedly said.

Subsequently, Tsotsobe then said his legal representatives relayed a message to him from Becker which apparently said: "CSA will be charging you (Tsotsobe) if you don't change your mind and decide to co-operate with the investigation.

"CSA will look at a life ban and a file against you, for you to incur the costs of prosecuting the matter."

During his sworn testimony to ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Tsotsobe continued reading contents from alleged emails from Becker:

"Thami has admitted guilt and will testify against you in any proceedings in the tribunal. CSA has found evidence in your WhatsApp messages of your involvement in an insurance scam related to watches and evidence of you having monies that were likely never reported to SARS."

"This is a critical moment in the case and it is likely that you're the only player who hasn't admitted guilt. Thami has turned and you need to reconsider your options and advise us on what you need to do."

Tsotsobe said: "The intimation was that if I don't cooperate, CSA will refer this matter to the police and the revenue services.

"Those were the types of threats that were made to us and what was troubling about this email was Becker's investigating methods and the lengths that CSA was prepared to coerce me into signing a sanction agreement.

"The investigation that was conducted by Becker wasn't a criminal one, but I was threatened with criminal sanctions if I didn't want to cooperate."

Tsotsobe also claimed that he was under the impression there would not be criminal procedures pursued against him if he signed the sanction agreement, something Becker vehemently denied.

Tsotsobe said he received an email from police on 10 July last year about changes to his legal representation.

In 2019, Gulam Bodi was criminally convicted after pleading to eight counts of corruption and sentenced to five years in jail under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004.

This year, Jean Symes became the second player from the 2015 match-fixing saga to face criminal charges for his role in the scandal.

Tsotsobe also remains at risk of criminal prosecution for his role in the saga.

Sport24 sent Becker detailed questions requesting his right or response to allegations of "threats" and "coercion" as well as claims by Tsotsobe in his testimony that the former cricketer would not face criminal charges if he signed the sanction agreement.

The former ICC head of legal dismissed Tsotsobe's allegations as nonsensical.

"Any allegation that I threatened Mr Tsotsobe with criminal sanctions is nonsensical. How can CSA, or I, prosecute Mr Tsotsobe or make any promise that he will or won’t be prosecuted in future?" Becker told Sport24 in an emailed response.

"Any sensible person knows that only the NPA can do that. The match-fixing investigation was an internal matter under CSA’s Anti-Corruption Code and neither CSA nor I had or have any control over any criminal proceedings against Mr Tsotsobe. Neither CSA or I have that power.

"This never even formed part of the terms of the Sanction Agreement, a Sanction Agreement Mr Tsotsobe signed voluntarily, acting on the thoughtful advice of his experienced attorney and a prominent senior counsel. We will address these allegations further in due course at the appropriate time."

In his testimony, Tsotsobe added that he did not have a co-signed copy of the sanction agreement, saying he retained a copy that only had his signature.

Section 5.1.12 of the ICC's 2015 Anti-Corruption Code, which was since been updated in 2018, stated:

"Any resulting agreement shall be evidenced in writing, signed by both Cricket South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer (or equivalent) and the Participant, and shall set out the sanction imposed on the Participant for his/her breach of the Anti-Corruption Code (the “Agreed Sanction”)."

Probed on the relevance and veracity of Tsotsobe's claims, Becker would not confirm nor deny that Tsotsobe received a co-signed copy of the sanction agreement.

"We will deal with the allegations in full at an appropriate time before the SJN," Becker said.