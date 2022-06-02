Former SA U19 bowler Mondli Khumalo has third brain operation after UK assault

Mondli Khumalo has undergone a third operation.

Khumalo was assaulted on Sunday morning outside a pub in the United Kingdom and was hospitalised.

Khumalo is a former SA U19 bowler.

Mondli Khumalo's agent Rob Humphries said the young cricketer underwent a third operation on Wednesday that's seen his recovery prospects improve significantly.

Khumalo, the former South Africa Under-19 seamer who plays for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the second tier of South Africa's first-class setup, was brutally assaulted on Sunday morning outside a pub in Bridgewater in the United Kingdom.

Khumalo is in the UK where he is playing for North Petherton Cricket Club as their overseas professional and was admitted to the Southmead Hospital, where he was put in an induced coma.

READ | Former SA U19 cricketer still in hospital after brutal UK attack as mother left in shock: 'My heart is broken'

Humphries said the 20-year-old Khumalo underwent a third operation to remove a blood clot and Khumalo's recovery since that operation has been encouraging.

Humphries said Khumalo has been trying to move his limbs while he's also opened his eyes.

"There was a third bleed on the brain and it needed to be operated. That particular operation has been successful," Humphries said.

"There's been no further blood clotting and all of his vital numbers have started to go up as a result of that third surgery.

"I spend the whole day with him and he's trying to open his eyes, trying to remove his breathing apparatus, and he can move his legs.

"The feedback is that they've reduced his sedation by quite a lot as he's showing physical signs of life, so the fact he can move his hands and legs is important."

Cricket South Africa's chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said the organisation was saddened by what happened to Khumalo, but has offered the necessary support to the family.

"CSA is deeply saddened by the unfortunate assault inflicted on Mondli, who has been a shining star in the CSA U19 setup," Moseki said

"We share in the Khumalo family’s pain and anguish and have consequently dedicated senior officials to offer whatever support that might be required by the Khumalo family.

"So far collaboration with KZN Cricket Inland and various stakeholders has yielded positive results, which will hopefully lighten the Khumalo family’s challenges at this difficult time."

Other support has also come in the form of donations, with thecricketer.com reporting that Somerset's Vitality T20 Blast livestream partner Trade Nation has pledged to donate £50 (R975) for every six, and £150 (R2 924) for every ball struck out of Taunton during Friday's T20 Blast match against Glamorgan.

The head of public policy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela tweeted that Mondli's mother's passport will be ready on Thursday, while also condemning the attack.

"Our friends @ukinsouthafrica will assist with visas. @OfficialCSA is in contact with the family & will assist with the flight & accommodation costs. We wish Mondli a speedy recovery. The thugs who attacked him should rot in jail," Monyela tweeted.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 27-year-old suspect was arrested for the crime, from where Humphries said the assailant has admitted to his guilt.

However, Sport24 couldn't confirm this.